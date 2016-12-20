50 Cent Hints at Retirement From the Rap Game

So much so, that apparently the longtime emcee is ready to hang up the mic once and for all.

50 Cent has gone down the rapper-turned-entrepreneur route without looking back, and judging from the success he's seen following sorting out his temporary bankruptcy situation, the lifestyle of being one's own boss truly does suit him well.

In a new interview with Muscle & Fitness magazine, Fif talks about how, at 41 years old, he's ready to step away from the rap game.

"I want to finish with that project,” 50 Cent told the magazine, referring to his highly anticipated Street King Immortal album. "I don’t want to write another record after that. You know how some artists got to have confirmation that they’re right. I have that confirmation in f**king 35, 40 million [albums] that I already sold."

Considering Fif has been working on that particular album for the past eight years, perhaps it's finally time to let it free, even if just to be able to focus on his other endeavors.

From his hit series, Power, to upping his acting game to promoting Effen vodka and whatever else he may be working on in the shadows, the New York native definitely has more than enough to keep him busy and to keep the paper steadily coming in. All things considered, retiring from making rap music might be, at this stage in his career, his wisest business move to date.

Take a look at a photo from 50 Cent's latest magazine spread in the post below.