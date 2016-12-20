And the Latest Person to Sue Beyoncé Is...

But don’t tell that to Dwayne Walker because he’ll probably advise you to tell it to the judge.

After her eight-year marriage to Roc Nation emperor Jay Z , Beyoncé’s affiliation to “the Roc” is just as familiar as white is to rice.

According to TMZ, Walker owns the legal rights to Jay Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records logo and he’s pinching Bey’s pockets for allegedly using it in her Jay-featuring “Drunk in Love” video from 2013. He claims that the Hollywood icon never asked permission for her use of it in the video despite Roc-A-Fella Records founder Jay-Z being her husband.

TMZ reports that the court documents filed claim she “prominently displays” the logo in the black-and-white filtered video and it didn’t belong in her video without his say so. It’s worth it to mention, however, that unless he means her throwing up her hands to resemble the icon, there’s next to no visible sign of it in the video besides Jay’s sparkly Roc pendant.

But the logo owner seems to be very familiar with suing the Carters, as Walker sued Jay Z for $7 million against in September over the exact same logo.

Talk about being stuck between a rock and a hard place. Reflect on the “Drunk in Love” video below — how many Roc-A-Fella symbols can you spot?