Azealia Banks Has Some Strong Words of Advice for Nicki Minaj

As exemplified countless times throughout the year, though, Banks lived up to her promise to always keep things interesting, even if it was at the expense of her reputation or others' alike. Most recently, the recording artist was inspired to come after Nicki Minaj , taking advantage of an opportunity to offer the rapper some advice instead of solely airing her grievances.

Back in February of 2016, Azealia Banks made it known to her fans and to the world alike that she found herself to be bored of the music industry and is more interested in stirring up some drama.

Earlier today (Dec. 20), Banks took to her Facebook to detail her frustration after finding out that Minaj chose to loosely base a character in her new mobile gaming app off of Banks's likeness. The connection in the gameis essentially a character talking about an album titled Fan2Sea, possibly inspired by Banks's 2012 release Fantasea. Regardless, Banks wasn't too pleased with the possible subliminal diss and chose to sound off against Minaj.

"Don’t start throwing shade cause you miss safaree and know that I’ve actually made a BANGER with him," Banks wrote in a now-deleted post on Facebook. "Don’t get mad, get even. Slim down a bit (especially in your neck and arms). Decrease the butt just a bit (I've seen your butt make some really expensive dresses look really cheap) and STOP WEARING SPANDEX AS AN OUTFIT FOR F**KS SAKE. Also stop calling yourself the queen of rap."

This definitely could be the beginning of some major beef if Minaj chooses to clap back, especially considering Banks is working with Minaj's ex Safaree Samuels.

Following her penning a lengthy open letter to the rapper, Banks decided to delete the post (but not before many preserved it via screenshot), writing, "Deleting posts as I am not the same person I was too hours ago. LOL"

Take a look at the latest from the desk of Azealia Banks in the posts below.