Drake Reportedly Is Dating (Gasp) Jennifer Lopez

That being said, he'd be an idiot not to, considering it is reported that his new leading lady very likely is none other than the legendary Jennifer Lopez .

Even Drake is falling victim to the lures of cuffing season this winter.

Earlier today (Dec. 20) rumors the two were dating ignited, following a report showing the pair were spotted leaving a restaurant together in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, Drake rented out the Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood last night (Dec. 19) with J.Lo attending as his guest. As part of his dinner celebration, Drake played host to an intimate crowd of 20 of his close friends, with the establishment being shut down to the public for the affair.

One source close to Lopez is claiming that it is just a matter of time until the two make their relationship official, especially considering the amount of time they've been spending together. Drizzy recently dropped by to support the singer in Las Vegas, sharing a selfie of them to his Instagram followers, complete with a heart-eyed adorned caption, in true Drake form.

The pair also is rumored to have been working on music together, which is definitely part of the game that Drizzy spits, judging from his past relationships. Perhaps we'll even be treated to a J.Lo guest feature on Drake's forthcoming More Life project.

In the meantime, take a look at footage of Jennifer Lopez and Drake leaving together last night in the clip below.