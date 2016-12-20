Here's the Woman Who Allegedly Has Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj on the Outs

In fact, according to Bossip, it may be the reported testimonies of another woman who has kept it spinning. And unfortunately, her alleged claims aren’t shaping up to a happy ending for Omeeka.

Bossip reports that a boutique owner by the name of Sonye has been thrown into the split rumors because she and Meek Milly have allegedly been seeing each other for over a year.

The source who has leaked the information, Bossip claims, revealed that the DC4 rapper had even gone so far as to throw up the cash needed for Sonye to own the boutique. If nothing else, the streets of Philly definitely talk, and the source also alleges that Sonye and the MMG rapper’s relationship has widely been known among the community. This is mainly due to her boasting of Meek’s lavish spending on her, the source alleges, and she is close to some of the other girlfriends of the Dreamchasers clique.

Bossip additionally claims that the source confirmed Nicki and Meek’s split, claiming that the two are now living separately. This comes on the heels of a now-deleted post on Meek Milly’s Instagram of a woman’s backside bent over in a red, lacy, one-piece ensemble. While fans debated about the identity of the woman, no one has yet to come forth on the steamy, mysterious Instagram picture that was deleted from Meek’s Instagram account just as quickly as it was posted. Still, as hushed as the two have remained on the hearsay, Meek’s recent Snapchat posts suggest that he's aware of it anyway.



“Y’all wondering who that is, LOL,” Meek wrote on one of the posts. He then teases with the next post, writing, “Confidential.”

Oh, boy.

Check out a photo of Sonye below and what Meek may or may not be trying to tell us in the Snapchat photos obtained by Bossip here.