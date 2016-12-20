Here's Why Jennifer Lopez Passed on a Million Dollar Performance

While the triple threat's 2016 has been as successful as it has been busy, J.Lo is making it clear she's not just about stacking the Benjamins. In a bold but incredibly boss move, the singer has recently turned down a million dollar gig and we can't help but applaud the reason why.

According to TMZ, Lopez has decided to turn down a very generous offer of performing on New Year's Eve, despite the gig reportedly offering one million dollars.

Instead of performing at the E11even nightclub in Miami to ring in the new year, Jenny from the block decided she'd rather spend quality time at home with her kids and her family.

"She was just so consumed with Shades of Blue, her concert and other obligations, getting on a plane for New Year's just seemed too much and she wanted some personal and family time during the holidays," a source close to Lopez shares.

Thanks to Jennifer Lopez, we now are adding "being able to pass on a million dollars to spend time with loved ones" to our list of absolute career goals.

Cheers to you, J.Lo, you've earned it!