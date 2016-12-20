It's Official: Tupac Shakur Just Reached a Huge Posthumous Landmark

After the recent announcement of his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2017, that couldn’t be truer for West Coast icon Tupac Shakur .

According to the organization’s official website, Pac is among the seven inductees for the acclaimed honor and was nominated in October.

He joined other illustrious names for the nominations, including Chaka Khan and Janet Jackson, after he reached eligibility for the induction, which requires that 25 years pass after an artist’s first musical release before being inaugurated. By way of over 900 voters and an accumulation of online fan voters, the honorees were selected and placed into a fan ballot.

As the sixth hip-hop artist to gain such wide acclaim on the elite lineup, Tupac’s induction trails behind rap legends such as N.W.A., Run-DMC and Public Enemy. However, what makes Makaveli’s honor so distinguished is his title as the first solo hip-hop artist to nab a spot on the list.

The 32nd Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will all go down in April 2017 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. For fans who aren’t able to attend, the celebration will premiere on HBO and be broadcast on Sirius XM radio.

Check out the rest of the inductees and details on the ceremony here.