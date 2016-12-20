J. Cole's '4 Your Eyez Only' Just Found Another Way to Kill the Game

Following the release of his new album , 4 Your Eyez Only , the Dreamville emcee found himself not only doing impressive first-week numbers , but breaking all sorts of personal career milestones, including snagging his first ever top 10 single . On top of that, J. Cole's project also scores him even more bragging rights, with each song on the project finding success on the charts.

J. Cole has plenty of reason to be celebrating this week and then some.

As reported, the 10 tracks of J. Cole's project currently can all be happily found resting in various slots throughout the Billboard Top 40.

The highest-charting song, "Deja Vu," doubles as his first top 10, allowing the rapper to break into the mainstream in a new way for his career.

At the time of this report, here's how J. Cole's songs add up:

7. "Deja Vu"

11. "Immortal"

13. "Neighbors"

21. "Change"

22. "She's Mine Pt 1"

23. "For Whom The Bell Tolls"

24. "Ville Mentality"

29. "4 Your Eyez Only"

30. "Foldin Clothes"

34. "She's Mine Pt 2"

Not only that, but his recent songs, "False Prophets" and "Everybody Dies," still remain in the Billboard Top 100, despite not making the cut for his album, ranking at No. 54 and 57 respectively.

All in all, not too shabby for an album that dropped almost as quickly as it was announced. What an incredible way to end 2016.

Congrats to you once again, J. Cole!