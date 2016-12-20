Premiere: Sammie Dials Up the Sexy for His ‘Impatient’ Video

Sammie may have been stealing hearts since he was 12 years old, but these days it’s clear he’s a grown-a** man. Returning to the affections of ladies everywhere with his new EP I’m Him , the R&B crooner isn’t letting up on the sexy, as evidenced by his latest offering “Impatient.” An ode to the past as well as a contribution to the present, Sammie notes that he was inspired by the best of both worlds.

“‘Impatient’ was me tapping into my sensual side,” he says. “Finding that perfect blend where '90s R&B meets the current state of R&B. A record to definitely set the mood to.”



Featuring an interpolation of Ginuwine’s bedroom classic “Pony,” Sammie expresses his desire to get down and dirty with his love interest on his new track. And while the song itself holds no punches with its X-rated imagery, the visuals take a toned-down approach. The video, directed by Eleven, builds up the sexual tension between Sammie and his co-star, before giving a quick look into how their romp ends. The definition of a balancing act.



Sammie’s I’m Him EP also features the viral title track, “I’m Him.” Watch him play a game inspired by the project’s title above and peep the “Impatient” video below: