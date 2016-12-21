Guess Who Won This Smoking Competition Between Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa

It seems as though hip-hop weed enthusiasts Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa have been practicing on their “kush ups” after a smoke-off competition that ended on a rather high note.

At a recent show, the rappers were challenged to the smoke-off and, with pleasure of course, both accepted. The video of the competition shows them standing before each other as a host commences the showdown and both compete for the marijuana medal.

Wiz confidently drew in a few pulls from the blunt and passed it along to Snoop, who then calmly took his own drags. It wasn’t long before Wiz showed signs of possible defeat as he held his hand over his mouth and anticipated his next pull on the blunt. The “Young, Wild and Free” rap star was apparently no match for Snoop, as Wiz ended up coughing out a mouthful of smoke and relinquishing the smoke champ title to the West Coast hip-hop and marijuana vet.

“Who else thinks they can outsmoke the Dogg?” Snoop proudly boasted to the crowd as Wiz shuffled on the stage to get his lungs back together. After the Long Beach-native shut down one of the crowd members who was up for the challenge, Wiz responded with, “I almost had you that time, man!”

Sorry, Wiz! Almost doesn’t count.

Watch Snoop take one for the old school team in the video below.