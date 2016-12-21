He's Back: Trey Songz Announces New 'Tremaine' Album

2017 is bringing in some musical New Year resolutions for many artists, and from the looks of Trey Songz’s hairstyle re-debut and his announcement on Oakland’s 106 KMEL radio station, we’re here for every bit of it.

Chopping it up with Big Van and Row, Trey said that next year will see new music from his vocals as he’ll be dropping the new self-titled album, Tremaine. The “Na Na” singer said that even though he had already started on the project, he stopped and resumed it because he believed it resembled his current music too closely. Now, he says, he’s building the project with a “distinctive vision” in mind for its reception.

“The visuals, the audio, the pictures, everything, it’s a plan for it,” the Virginia R&B crooner said. “Nowadays music is so like fast food and content in general, not just music, everybody takes everything in so fast and they’re on to the next thing. So I want to figure out how to hold people’s attention.”

Trey was recently spotted performing some of his sexiest jams in signature shirtless performance fashion and returning to his early-career cornrowed hairstyle. Of course, the ladies went berserk over the sensual stage love affair with Trey, but many fans also believe that his most celebrated music from his career prime will be making a comeback right along with the braids.

