Here's a New Way to Boost Your Rihanna Navy Status

Roc Nation’s Barbadian songstress Rihanna is definitely embodying her sensational “Work” single as she’s just unleashed a new way for fans to enjoy everything RiRi.
Gathering her entire discography, she has compiled a brand new collector’s edition vinyl box set with extensive features.
The compilation includes all eight of the “Needed Me” singer’s breakout studio albums, a 186-page hardback photo book, and turntable slip mat, all in honor of the 28-year-old’s stellar music career. Beginning from her debut album, Music of the Sun, and ending with Anti, each of the albums will receive the vinyl treatment where previously A Girl Like Me, Good Girl Gone Bad and Anti hadn’t been released via gramophone record.
Following her 2017 Grammy-nomination (eight) success and the recipient honor of MTV’s Vanguard Award of 2016, the vinyl box set is more timely now than ever before in RiRi’s outstanding industry career.
Watch a preview of the set’s contents in the video below.
(Photo: Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images for Dior)
