Here's a New Way to Boost Your Rihanna Navy Status

Here's a New Way to Boost Your Rihanna Navy Status

RiRi's got something exciting for the navy!

Published 15 hours ago

Roc Nation’s Barbadian songstress Rihanna is definitely embodying her sensational “Work” single as she’s just unleashed a new way for fans to enjoy everything RiRi.

Gathering her entire discography, she has compiled a brand new collector’s edition vinyl box set with extensive features.

The compilation includes all eight of the “Needed Me” singer’s breakout studio albums, a 186-page hardback photo book, and turntable slip mat, all in honor of the 28-year-old’s stellar music career. Beginning from her debut album, Music of the Sun, and ending with Anti, each of the albums will receive the vinyl treatment where previously A Girl Like Me, Good Girl Gone Bad and Anti hadn’t been released via gramophone record.

Following her 2017 Grammy-nomination (eight) success and the recipient honor of MTV’s Vanguard Award of 2016, the vinyl box set is more timely now than ever before in RiRi’s outstanding industry career.

Watch a preview of the set’s contents in the video below. 

Written by Diamond Alexis

(Photo: Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images for Dior)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music