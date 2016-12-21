Is The Game About to Retire From Music?

The same week, The Game is making it known he is starting to agree with Fif's way of thinking, mentioning that he, too, is ready to call it quits from the rap game after releasing one more project.

50 Cent recently hinted that he has only one more album left in him, hinting at retirement.

At this point in his career, The Game impressively has eight studio albums under his belt. During a performance in Russia earlier this week, the rapper shared that his next album will be titled Westside Story, and it will "probably" be his last.

"When I get back to L.A., I'm going straight to jail because I f**king had a fight with a police officer and s**t," he said while on stage. "So I'm gonna sit down for a bit and write my next album, which is probably gonna be my last album. It's called Westside Story, it's gonna be some ill s**t."

The Compton rapper then took a moment to express his gratitude, pointing out how he never thought he'd be performing in Russia, let alone for a second time.

"I'm from f**king Compton, man," he adds. "Never in my life when I was a kid thought that I would be performing in Russia. I didn't even know what the f**k Russia was when I was a little kid."

Maybe in this case, all things considered, it may be better to quit while you're ahead.

Take a look at The Game's surprising announcement that his next album might be his last in the clip below.