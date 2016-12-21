Jhené Aiko's Estranged Husband Is Demanding Spousal Support

While the Twenty88 collaborators continue to tease their speculated relationship on social media, Dot Da Genius has something else on his mind: spousal support.

As reported by Bossip, Dot Da Genius has reportedly filed for spousal support along with his portion of the divorce filing — and he also wants the court to stop Aiko from collecting alimony.

According to the report, the reason cited for the divorce is "irreconcilable differences." It also appears the producer wants his soon-to-be ex-wife to pay his lawyer fees, as well as for the two to figure out which property he can claim as part of their separation agreements.

Aiko claims the two split in July 2015, but according to the filing, Dot Da Genius has filled in "TBD." He and Aiko were married for two and a half years prior to reports of their separation and didn't have any children together.

Considering the singer previously asked the judge to deny Dot Da Genius any spousal support, it appears as though this pair is in for a bit of a battle, especially considering there was no prenuptial agreement.

Take a look at the document Dot Da Genius filed here.