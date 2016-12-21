Kanye West Cancels European Leg of Saint Pablo Tour

From being forcefully hospitalized following a series of rants to experiencing backlash from confused fans after he met with Donald Trump and combating rumors his wife, Kim Kardashian , wants to divorce him , fans are wondering if — and when — Yeezy will be back to the "old Kanye."

Kanye West has really been through it these days.

Unfortunately, those eager to catch the rapper on tour are in for a bit of a disappointment.

According to reports, Ye has officially canceled the European leg of his Saint Pablo tour. The announcement comes following the cancellation of the remainder of his added dates in the U.S.

A rep for West states that the tour was never officially finalized, while TMZ reports that Live Nation canceled the remainder of the dates and were already issuing refunds to fans. The dates included stops in Paris, the U.K. and in Germany.

It also has been reported that West has an insurance policy in place, so that even though he's canceling the tour, he won't lose any money or investments he's made in preparation for the tour.

Hopefully in 2017, when he is ready, the rapper will return to the road and pick up right where he left off. His fans definitely will be waiting, albeit impatiently.