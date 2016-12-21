Kanye West's Medical Records Breached

But in doing so, a few members of the staff stuck their noses where they didn’t belong, and now several employees are under fire for the violation — literally.

The Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, California’s most venerated medical institution and third best hospital in the entire country, was tasked with caring for Chi-Town’s music genius Kanye West last month (Nov. 21) following a sudden mental breakdown.

According to TMZ, sources from the hospital have revealed that upon Yeezy’s visit to the medical center, several employees attempted to tap into his medical records via the institution’s computers.

While such curiosity is against hospital standards, sources added that an investigation is underway and several people have either already been terminated or will be facing termination. Unfortunately enough, this is only the second breach of security ‘Ye has faced in the past few years. Recently, his cousin Lawrence Franklin reported that after an alleged sex tape was discovered on a laptop that he gave to a family member, he was extorted upward of $250,000 to keep it from the public’s eye.

Franklin revealed that aside from Yeezy’s mother’s death, the scandal was also the inception that led to his mental relapse, which consequently landed him in the hospital under a reported psychosis diagnosis.

Let’s just hope that whoever did happen to sneak a peek at the “Famous” rapper’s medical records doesn’t start any funny business with the information.