Kendrick Lamar Forgot His Own Lyrics on Stage, Then This Happened

Kendrick Lamar Forgot His Own Lyrics on Stage, Then This Happened

There's a reason he's a king.

Published 11 hours ago

The art of the live performance is one that Kendrick Lamar certainly has mastered.

While Lamar has impressively written hundreds of songs throughout the course of his storied career, he also is human, which means sometimes he may forget a bar or two along the way.

However, as Lamar recently proved to a crowd in California, he always finds a way to redeem himself following those rare moments of imperfection.

During his performance at Top Dawg Entertainment's annual holiday concert, Lamar forgot his guest verse on Jay Rock's "Vice City." While that could make for a disastrous moment for some less experienced emcees, the Compton rapper himself was able to recover flawlessly.

After forgetting the words, Lamar was quick to think on his feet, delivering an incredible freestyle without missing a beat and with a huge grin on his face. After all, he is one of the best to ever do it.

Take a look at Kendrick Lamar dropping a mean freestyle in the clip below.

Written by KC Orcutt

(Photo: Gary Miller/FilmMagic)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music