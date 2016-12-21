Kendrick Lamar Forgot His Own Lyrics on Stage, Then This Happened

Bruno Mars Just Wants You to Have a Good Time
The art of the live performance is one that Kendrick Lamar certainly has mastered.
While Lamar has impressively written hundreds of songs throughout the course of his storied career, he also is human, which means sometimes he may forget a bar or two along the way.
However, as Lamar recently proved to a crowd in California, he always finds a way to redeem himself following those rare moments of imperfection.
During his performance at Top Dawg Entertainment's annual holiday concert, Lamar forgot his guest verse on Jay Rock's "Vice City." While that could make for a disastrous moment for some less experienced emcees, the Compton rapper himself was able to recover flawlessly.
After forgetting the words, Lamar was quick to think on his feet, delivering an incredible freestyle without missing a beat and with a huge grin on his face. After all, he is one of the best to ever do it.
Take a look at Kendrick Lamar dropping a mean freestyle in the clip below.
Kendrick Lamar forgot the words to Vice City so he just drops a fire🔥 freestyle instead 😂 @TopDawgEnt #TDE pic.twitter.com/p9fDDDTsWH— Joey (@_Jo3y) December 21, 2016
