Meek Mill Pokes Fun at Soulja Boy's Recent Legal Woes

Those watching Soulja Boy 's self-incriminating antics on social media the past couple of weeks were not too surprised to see it all catch up to him.

During a video that has surfaced online, Meek Mill says that he has to take a step away from working with Quavo so that Soulja Boy won't start beefing with him by association.

Soulja Boy and Quavo have been at each other's throats for awhile now, with Soulja Boy airing out their dirty laundry on Instagram, throwing all sorts of threats out there, including leaking a phone call between the two.

While Soulja Boy released a statement this week that all charges had been dropped, that didn't stop Meek Mill from going in about the rapper's recent arrest.

Take a look at the clip below to see Meek Mill joking that Soulja Boy might roll through with his DRACO if he keeps working with Quavo.