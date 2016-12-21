This Freestyling Little Boy Gave 21 Savage And Young Thug A Run For Their Money

Bruno Mars Just Wants You to Have a Good Time
As hip-hop continues to emerge as arguably the most influential genre of the last half-century, a little boy who spit an impromptu freestyle for 21 Savage and Young Thug just reminded us of that.
The unidentified kid is seen in a video where Savage and Thugger stand before him as he enthusiastically proclaims his kiddie rap career.
After shaking hands with Savage, the person behind the camera encourages him to show off his skills, and he drops bars for days on the two Atlanta rappers.
From his stance and gestures all the way to his rhythmic cadence, it’s most surprising to notice how impressionable he is of an actual hip-hop artist and his ability to tap into his own rap persona. As both rappers smile impressively at the young rap spitter, the other bystanders of the room egg him on as well.
And since Thugger has announced his new YSL label, it wouldn't be a bad idea to check out some young talent for the fresh new record label's roster sooner than later.
The kid’s got talent! Check out his freestyle for Savage and Thugger below.
(Photos from left: Johnny Nunez/WireImage via Getty Images, Timothy Norris via Getty Images)
