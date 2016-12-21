Stream Yasiin Bey's New Album in Advance of His Final Live Performances

After spending the majority of this year being detained in Cape Town, South Africa , the rapper has today (Dec. 21) released his latest project , December 99th , which was created exclusively with producer Ferrari Sheppard .

While 2016 was less than ideal for Yasiin Bey , the emcee formerly known as Mos Def is back in action for a limited time only.

The self-titled project originally was slated for a release earlier this month, but the duo missed the December 9 date without offering much of an explanation. Sheppard stated that it "wasn't his fault," while a representative for the duo released a cryptic statement reading, "Dark bodies, bright crest, the kings grew nervous. A boy drew a gun, and then sold the portrait. And then used the cash to heat the stove at the palace. Soon. Very soon."

All of that aside, the project is now available for streaming exclusively on Tidal. In addition to his collaboration project, Bey also has two additional albums in the pipeline, Negus in Natural Person and As Promised, with both slated to be released prior to his retirement.

On top of all of that, Tidal will be streaming one of his sold-out concerts live from New York's Apollo Theater on Thursday, December 22. For the special performance, the emcee will be joined by a slew of surprise guests and will be performing tracks from throughout his impressive catalog of work in addition to his latest material.

In anticipation of his final performances, take a listen to Yasiin Bey and Ferrari Sheppard's debut collaboration below.