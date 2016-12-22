'Tis The Season: Bryson Tiller Picks Up Grocery Tabs in His Hometown

According to his hometown news outlet, Kentucky's WRDB , the rising artist was spotted on two occasions paying for people's groceries at random.

The holiday season has Bryson Tiller feeling generous, and after the incredible year he's had , he's finally in a place where he can give back without thinking twice about it.

According to the report, Tiller stopped by two different grocery stores in his hometown and graciously picked up the tab for several skeptical but grateful strangers.

Joann Samuels was one of the people who was approached by the singer, recalling to reporters that he asked her to fill up her shopping basket so that he could pay for it.

"I looked at him. He looked like a clean cut guy," Samuels recalls. "I was a little bit apprehensive, because you know, you can’t trust everyone nowadays. I said, ‘I just can’t believe this, I’ve never had this happen to me.’ And he said, ‘This is my way of giving back at Christmas time.’ And I said, ‘Are you an entertainer?’ He said, ‘Uh, something like that.'"

Talk about not only generous but modest too.

According to another surprised local, the Trapsoul artist explained that he was home for the holidays and simply wanted to give back to his city however he could.

Take a look at the report detailing Bryson Tiller's generosity in the clip below.