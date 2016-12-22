After Obtaining a Troy Ave Sex Tape, Someone's Not Playing Fair

Bruno Mars Just Wants You to Have a Good Time
Brooklyn rap star Troy Ave is the next victim to suffer a NSFW laptop hack.
And the person who’s got the steamy footage is asking for “at least 20 big ones” to keep the sex tape mum.
In a screenshot of a DM thread, the “Chuck Norris” rapper posted to his Instagram the conversation between him and the perpetrator threatening to release the sex tape if Troy doesn’t pay up.
The image shows Troy’s first response to the individual, where he asks how much the person wants for the tape and informing that the “bank is closed,” so the payment will have to be made the next day. After asking for what appears to be $20,000 (“20 big ones”), he prompts Troy further for the money by alleging that even the popular social media and gossip news site The Shade Room has requested a clip from the tape. The person also sends a video still from the footage.
“If I don’t get funds by 3 p.m., we’re going Live.com,” he threatens.
As it seemed that the Crown Heights native was first willing to negotiate for the tape, he decides to beat the perpetrator to the exposing punch and let everyone know that the person is attempting extortion. In the caption, Troy claims that the laptop was stolen and that the footage in question isn’t necessarily a sex tape, but a recording he was going to compile non-X-rated clips from to use in a music video.
“Devil always trying to tear a real one down! Some low a**, Home Alone Christmas thief stole a laptop that had footage of me and a chick,” he explains. “I was going to use all the parts that wasn't that X-rated for a music video, but now they got all unedited parts, and now I'm supposed to be getting finessed out my racks.”
After further elaborating that he tried to settle the matter, he concedes to the perpetrator. Because he’s not willing to cough up the cash, he gives the person permission to release the tape anyways.
“I will not be extorted,” Troy expresses. “It ain’t like I'm doing some freaky R. Kelly s**t. All me and my fans care about is my freedom, this dope music I'm putting out and hearing #WhiteChristmas4 on Friday. And I’m going to still put the other video out, d**khead.”
Let this just be a lesson to us all — please remember to clear your laptop’s racy history from here on out.
Check out Troy’s response to the sex tape scandal below.
devil always tryna tear a real one down! some low ass home alone Christmas thief stole a laptop that had footage of me and a chick, I was gon use all the parts that wasn't that X rated 4 a music video. but now they got all unedited parts And now I'm pose to be gettin finessed out my racks ... i try to lure him out but the fuk nigga stayin in the shadows , so allegedly at 3 o'clock he pose to be going live so lemme jus tell him I Don't give a Fuck dawg, I will Not be extorted. It Ain't like I'm doing some freaky R Kelly $hit all me and my fans care about us my freedom, this dope music I'm puttin out & hearing #WhiteChristmas4 on Friday .... and Ima still put the other video out dick head, smh Devils Tryna tear a Real Nigga down but GOD is great and the paper straight, #RealOnes yall know wat it is Ride wit ya boi 💯
(Photo: Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET)
