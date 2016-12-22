Justin Bieber Indicted for Beating, Robbery of Photographer

According to reports by TMZ , Justin Bieber has been indicted for his alleged involvement of assault on an Argentinian photographer and will be arrested if he returns to the South American nation.

In the incident, which occurred in 2013, a photographer alleged that Bieber ordered his bodyguards to beat him when the pop star was leaving a club. He added that they also robbed him of his camera gear. Though the “Baby” singer maintains his innocence and asserts that the judge is simply out to get him, TMZ reports, the Buenos Aires judge has still ordered an immediate arrest of Bieber if he finds himself back in Argentina.

In his defense, TMZ states that sources have revealed Bieber’s legal team’s plan to appeal the indictment and have the case tossed. It’s also noted that the legal matter falls amid Bieber’s forthcoming South American tour leg, which globally comprises his biggest Belieber fan base and market.

See the footage of the alleged 2013 incident below.