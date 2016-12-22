Lil' Yachty Humble-Bragging the Obama Sisters Are 'Big Fans' of His

Bruno Mars Just Wants You to Have a Good Time
Having Malia or Sasha Obama attend your concert or rock your T-shirt is essentially synonymous with being nominated for a Grammy award.
While the sisters have displayed their incredible tastes in music several times throughout their father's two terms, it appears as though a new rapper has won over their fandom and he's not shying away from letting it be known, either.
As told by Lil' Yachty, the Obama sisters recognized him when they met in person and he said he was "in shock" over the whole surreal experience.
"Sasha was a fan of my music, a huge fan," he says, during an interview with the Fader. "I was shocked that Malia and Sasha were asking me for pictures. I was just in shock. I didn’t ask them nothing."
Talk about a cherry on top of a crazy year.
Take a look at Lil' Yachty reflecting on his 2016 highlights in full here.
