Rick Ross Is Celebrating a Legal Win This Holiday Season

According to reports , the rapper not only settled up a legal matter earlier this week but was also able to walk away with a W.

Rick Ross has a little victory to celebrate, right in time for the holiday weekend.

As reported, Ross was hit with a lawsuit from Raul Caiz, a rapper who owned the trademark for "Mastermind," a term that Ross used for his 2014 album.

"When claims are made against our clients, we litigate them very aggressively," Ross's attorney, Leron E. Rogers, said on the rapper's behalf.

Caiz originally filed the suit against Universal Records and the rapper, claiming that Ross's album Mastermind and accompanying persona and tour were each an infringement to a term he utilized extensively throughout his own 17-year music career. As a result of the lawsuit, Caiz's trademark on the term also was canceled.

"We are happy that the court not only ruled in Ross and Universal’s favor, but also took the extra step to cancel Plaintiff’s trademark," Ross's attorney added.

Nothing beats scoring a little win to ring in the new year properly.