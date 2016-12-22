That Moment When Chance the Rapper Became an Answer on 'Jeopardy!'

Now that the Grammys has made note of his noteworthiness, it looks like America’s favorite television game show, Jeopardy! , has done so as well.

2016 may be just about over, but Chance the Rapper ’s extraordinary year in music isn't finished just yet.

The nod arrived on the game show’s recent episode, on which the contestants’ hip-hop proficiency was put to the test. The answer that a “Who is Chance the Rapper?” question depended on read: “In 2016, this disciple of Kanye West released his Coloring Book mixtape.”

When one of the contestants, whose name is Jennifer, answered correctly, she had Chi-Town’s black boy joy kid to thank for her $1200 score boost.

And of course after Jeopardy! announced via Twitter that both Chance and Ice Cube shared answer prompts on the game show, fans went berserk.

See the momentous game show clip and the celebration from Chance’s fans below.