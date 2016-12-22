That Moment When Chance the Rapper Became an Answer on 'Jeopardy!'

Bruno Mars Just Wants You to Have a Good Time
2016 may be just about over, but Chance the Rapper’s extraordinary year in music isn't finished just yet.
Now that the Grammys has made note of his noteworthiness, it looks like America’s favorite television game show, Jeopardy!, has done so as well.
The nod arrived on the game show’s recent episode, on which the contestants’ hip-hop proficiency was put to the test. The answer that a “Who is Chance the Rapper?” question depended on read: “In 2016, this disciple of Kanye West released his Coloring Book mixtape.”
When one of the contestants, whose name is Jennifer, answered correctly, she had Chi-Town’s black boy joy kid to thank for her $1200 score boost.
And of course after Jeopardy! announced via Twitter that both Chance and Ice Cube shared answer prompts on the game show, fans went berserk.
See the momentous game show clip and the celebration from Chance’s fans below.
.@chancetherapper and @icecube have never shared the mic 🎤 on a track, but today they share the spotlight on our show. pic.twitter.com/s20XPYYKNb— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) December 21, 2016
When I see Chance the Rapper and Del the Funky Homosapien answers in 1 Jeopardy episode >>>>> #GoHipHop— Rah Digga (@therealrahdigga) December 22, 2016
@chancetherapper was just the answer to a clue on #jeopardy and I could have wept 🙌🏾😭— Miranda Frederick (@MamaMiranda) December 22, 2016
Highlight of my day had to be hearing "what is @chancetherapper " as a winning answer on jeopardy today— THINO (@tayyhinoo) December 22, 2016
CHANCE THE RAPPER WAS JUST AN ANSWER ON JEOPARDY! I REPEAT @chancetherapper WAS AN ANSWER ON JEOPARDY! And someone got it right 🙌🙌— Lisa Jayne (@JisaLayne) December 22, 2016
There's a @chancetherapper clue on today's Jeopardy. Alex Trebek don't want no problems.— matt p (@mmmpah) December 21, 2016
My mom told me she got a question on jeopardy right bc of me, the answer was @chancetherapper didn't know I talked about him that much😹❤️— EJB (@BernardErika) December 22, 2016
@chancetherapper was the answer to a jeopardy question tonight. I screamed it so loud.— Anna🌈 (@sundaytrash) December 22, 2016
@chancetherapper is a Jeopardy! answer on the show lol that's dope— jalen :) (@imjustjdb) December 22, 2016
I don't always get jeopardy questions right, but when I do it's because they're about @chancetherapper— Shannon Lo (@ShannonLoJones) December 22, 2016
@chancetherapper was just the answer to a question on Jeopardy...you made it dude you did it— Half Ass Handjob (@420crybaby) December 22, 2016
@chancetherapper on Jeopardy! 🙌🏽— Mary Lennox (@GnarlesCarls22) December 22, 2016
A @chancetherapper question was asked on @Jeopardy tonight. I was hype to answer it!— MattisonB (@xAmazingly_Mat) December 22, 2016
So happy to see @chancetherapper as an answer on Jeopardy 😅 #familytime— Beth Marcinko (@BethMarcinko) December 22, 2016
There was a question about @chancetherapper on jeopardy, if that ain't a fame milestone, Idk what is.— Kyler Honeycutt (@HoneycuttKyler) December 22, 2016
(Photo: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
