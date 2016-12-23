Paul Wall And Baby Bash Reportedly Arrested During Drug Raid

According to TMZ , Houston law enforcement officials have revealed that Swishahouse records rapper Paul Wall and California rapper Baby Bash have been arrested in a Houston drug raid.

On Friday (Dec. 23), TMZ reports that officials approached the location with a search warrant for the premises and the two rappers were arrested on the spot.

Eight other people, the site states, were arrested with them as well. ABC-13 adds that Wall has officially been charged with manufacturing and delivering, while court documents have asserted that he was found in possession of THC, the primary ingredient in marijuana. Wall is currently being held on $20,000 bond, the site has aslo reported.

Details of the raid and consequent arrests are currently developing.