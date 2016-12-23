Prayers Up: Nick Cannon Will Be Spending His Christmas In The Hospital

After his complications with lupus, Jack-of-all-entertainment-trades Nick Cannon has announced that his merry Christmas will be spent on a Los Angeles Cedars-Sinai hospital bed.

Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old informed everyone that his lack of communication was due to his current hospital stint. Fortunately enough, doctors have assured that though he’ll need to complete his stay through Christmas, he won’t be missing out on spending New Year's Eve with family and friends.

“For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days, this is where I've been,” Cannon wrote. “And I will be in the hospital through Christmas. All good though — doctors say I will be back to normal before the new year.”

The Wild ‘N Out star was diagnosed with the autoimmune system disease in 2012 where he shared open details about what it was like living with the condition. From kidney failure and blood clots in his lungs, Cannon expressed that despite him initially being afraid of the disease, he is focused on overcoming the battle and taking the steps needed to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

We're wishing you a very merry Christmas and a speedy recovery, Nick!

Check out his optimism despite the complications in the Instagram post below.