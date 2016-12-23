Young Thug Posts Strange Message After Reported Arrest In Atlanta Mall

But after his reported arrest at Lenox Mall in Atlanta on Thursday (Dec. 22), he seems to be in an odd state of elation.

Young Thug hasn’t had the best year-end stroke of luck for the past two weeks.

Mall bystanders captured the alleged arrest on video, where several people were following behind arresting officers as they led a man, who was reported to be Young Thug, out of the mall. The person behind the camera identifies the man as Thugger, but shortly after the video was posted, the Atlanta rap star took to a now-deleted Instagram post to express his buoyant sentiment on the reported arrest.

Singing along to Maxwell’s “This Woman’s Work” in what appears to be a diner, Thugger goofily lip-syncs to the soft melody and mildly addresses the alleged mall arrest.

“Ay, I got back to the mall before them!” he said. “Bigger than the law.”

Whatever that means, let’s just hope these last eight days of December doesn’t see any more trouble out of Mr. Jeffery.

See the alleged arrest video of Thugger and his rather optimistic sentiment following the reports below.