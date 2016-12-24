Chris Brown Puts Hilarious Twist on Some Christmas Classics

Taking advantage of the festive opportunity to rock a goofy reindeer hat, the R&B singer took to his Instagram to share a video of him giving his own spin on some classic Christmas music.

Either someone let Chris Brown break into the coquito a little bit early this Christmas Eve, or the holiday season in general has him feeling silly.

Naturally, Breezy's rendition was a little bit dirty-minded, but it's hard to take him seriously while wearing such a playful hat and making faces while he belts out the new lyrics.

Captioning his post, "Someone had to ruin it," along with the laughing emoji, the R&B singer takes us through some the traditional anthems, such as "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," replacing the lyrics with content much more fit to be played in the strip clubs than be performed by a seasonal group of carolers.

Regardless, it's fun to see the singer ringing in the holidays in a lighthearted manner, even if this particular Breezy video is best played when your family members aren't paying close attention.

Listen to Chris Brown sharing his spin on some Christmas music in the clip below.