LOL, Someone Accidentally Mixed Up a Traditional Holiday Hymn With Tupac's 'Hail Mary'

As reported , a misprint in a collection of songs titled, Joy to the World 2016 , led to replacing the traditional holiday hymn, "The Hail Mary Prayer," with Tupac ' s explicit track, "Hail Mary." Whoops.

The holiday season wouldn't be complete without a hearty laugh, and that's exactly what carolers in Sri Lanka received when opening a 2016 edition of a book holding the lyrics to age-old Christmas carols.

While the details explaining how the 1996 rap song was printed alongside the likes of traditional holiday anthems still remain a bit unclear, the somewhat justifiable mistake went viral, adding an unexpected bit of lighthearted holiday cheer to be passed around on Twitter and those lucky patrons who received copies of the program.

According to Complex, the booklet was created by organizers through the Archdiocese of Colombo and St. Joseph Vaz Trust as a joint "fundraiser for poverty alleviation projects," and was printed as part of the Joy to the World festival, an annual affair that is put together by Sri Lanka's largest caroling service.

With lyrics such as "I ain't a killer, but don't push me / Revenge is like the sweetest joy next to gettin' p***y," it's safe to say this year's booklet definitely got everyone's attention.

Take a look at the hilarious error as preserved forever on the Internet in the post below.