#YESTOBLACK

Chance the Rapper Encourages Fans to Shoot Their Shot With Their Holiday Crushes

Chance the Rapper Encourages Fans to Shoot Their Shot With Their Holiday Crushes

It didn't necessarily go as planned.

Published 2 hours ago

Chance the Rapper was feeling the love this Christmas morning, taking to Twitter to encourage his fans to "shoot their shot" with their holiday crushes.

"Send that text this morning," he says, giving his fans a little nudge. "Shoot your shot: Merry Christmas Lil Mama."

Texting the words of encouragement, which also double as the title of his new collaboration with Jeremih, yielded mixed results among his fanbase, with some grateful they listened to the rapper and others accepting that bittersweet holiday L.

Chance the Rapper's tweet garnered over 30,000 retweets, with many responding to the Chicago native's post by sharing screenshots of their conversations showing the results of "shooting their shot."

The rapper also retweeted several of those who participated in his Christmas morning challenge, especially the ones who had luck with their crushes.

Take a look at some of the admittedly hilarious responses in the posts below.

Written by KC Orcutt

(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music