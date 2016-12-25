Chance the Rapper Encourages Fans to Shoot Their Shot With Their Holiday Crushes

Bruno Mars Just Wants You to Have a Good Time
We sit down with the pop music maven to figure out how you follow up one of the biggest hits of the past decade.
Chance the Rapper was feeling the love this Christmas morning, taking to Twitter to encourage his fans to "shoot their shot" with their holiday crushes.
"Send that text this morning," he says, giving his fans a little nudge. "Shoot your shot: Merry Christmas Lil Mama."
Texting the words of encouragement, which also double as the title of his new collaboration with Jeremih, yielded mixed results among his fanbase, with some grateful they listened to the rapper and others accepting that bittersweet holiday L.
Chance the Rapper's tweet garnered over 30,000 retweets, with many responding to the Chicago native's post by sharing screenshots of their conversations showing the results of "shooting their shot."
The rapper also retweeted several of those who participated in his Christmas morning challenge, especially the ones who had luck with their crushes.
Take a look at some of the admittedly hilarious responses in the posts below.
Send that text this morning, shoot your shot: Merry Christmas Lil Mama— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) December 25, 2016
@chancetherapper we good pic.twitter.com/4CUk3rEHn5— jake⛵ (@jakernet) December 25, 2016
@chancetherapper 😔 pic.twitter.com/otelYZvPiR— Charles Maxwell (@maxocito13) December 25, 2016
. @chancetherapper Bro wtf pic.twitter.com/ggo9ACJHYU— ❄️ Christmasy ☃️ (@Ryan_Recon) December 25, 2016
@chancetherapper pic.twitter.com/Hb3TaKC2mm— TheLegend27 (@ewanjlomax) December 25, 2016
@chancetherapper well pic.twitter.com/yXkWSqKSg2— Colt (@coltonclanton) December 25, 2016
@chancetherapper— ㅤ (@dxxmon) December 25, 2016
JUICE JUICE JUICE JUICE pic.twitter.com/jtN9K9aTKa
@chancetherapper damn pic.twitter.com/2dCahTsiuR— ↄ (@Chase__Carter) December 25, 2016
@chancetherapper @lerenbarger2 so what now???? pic.twitter.com/qPiM5dn4VJ— grace renbarger (@GraceRenbarger) December 25, 2016
@chancetherapper Chance you handed me a special Christmas L dawg ... pic.twitter.com/7XqSkr0Nll— Qris (@senseiwheat) December 25, 2016
.@chancetherapper They're onto us! Abort mission. pic.twitter.com/IXr2aPJ2gM— Shani Waris (@ShaniAWaris) December 25, 2016
@chancetherapper aye pic.twitter.com/nkBn5hvlD5— VERNONN (@The_Vernomatic) December 25, 2016
(Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
We sit down with the pop music maven to figure out how you follow up one of the biggest hits of the past decade.
Just because America loves 'Black Beatles' doesn't mean it loves Black skin.
COMMENTS