It's A Miracle: Stream Run The Jewels' 'RTJ 3'

Run the Jewels surprised everyone late Christmas Eve (December 24) and released their highly-anticipated third album, RTJ3.

The duo comprised of Killer Mike and producer El-P were originally supposed to drop the project on January 13. It contains the already dropped singles “Legend Has It,“ “2100,” “Talk to Me,” and “Panther Like a Panther (I’m the S**t).”

RTJ3 features Danny Brown, BOOTS, Kamasi Washington, and Trina, among others.