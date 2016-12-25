#YESTOBLACK

It's A Miracle: Stream Run The Jewels' 'RTJ 3'

Killer Mike and El-P give us their long-awaited third joint album.

Run the Jewels surprised everyone late Christmas Eve (December 24) and released their highly-anticipated third album, RTJ3.

The duo comprised of Killer Mike and producer El-P were originally supposed to drop the project on January 13. It contains the already dropped singles “Legend Has It,“ “2100,” “Talk to Me,” and “Panther Like a Panther (I’m the S**t).”

RTJ3 features Danny Brown, BOOTS, Kamasi Washington, and Trina, among others.

Also, If you haven’t got enough of the critically-acclaimed group, they shared a clip of their appearance on the premiere episode of the forthcoming season of Portlandia, which is slated to air January 5 on IFC.

Stream RTJ3 and check out a clip of Run the Jewels’ appearance on Portlandia below.

Written by Paul Meara

(Photo: Courtesy RTJ)

