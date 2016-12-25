Report: Rapper Troy Ave Shot Twice in Brooklyn

According to police, the shooting broke out in Canarsie at East 91st Street and Linden Blvd in Brooklyn. The reports also confirm that the New York native remains in stable condition after managing to take himself to Brookdale Hospital following the horrific incident.

Rapper Troy Ave reportedly was shot twice late Sunday afternoon (Dec. 25) while sitting in his Maserati.

As reported by the New York Post, the 30-year-old was sitting in his red luxury vehicle when the shooter appraoched his car and opened fire without warning. As a result of the shooting, Troy Ave was hit twice and the driver-side window was shattered.



According to the reports, the rapper managed to drive off of the road to ditch the car, somehow managing to take himself to the hospital despite being wounded.



At the time of this report, the investigation remains ongoing and the rapper currently is in stable condition. Prayers up to Troy Ave.

Take a look at a photo from the crime scene in the tweet below.