Breaking: Ex-Wham! Singer George Michael Passes Away at 53

According to the BBC , a publicist for the ex- Wham! singer confirmed the sad news earlier this evening. He was 53.

Music lovers across the globe are quickly turning to Twitter to react to the heartbreaking news that iconic singer George Michael has passed away.

As reported, the UK-born singer is said to have "passed away peacefully at home" in Oxfordshire.

At this time, police have said that there were no suspicious circumstances.

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," a statement from his publicist read. "The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."

The singer rose to fame in the 1980s as part of Wham!, later going on to find success as a solo artist, selling more than 80 million records worldwide.

Our thoughts, prayers and condolences go out to George Michael's close friends and family during this difficult time.