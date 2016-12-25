Travis Scott Blesses His Parents With A Gorgeous New Home

Taking to Instagram , the rapper recorded a video that starts off with him in a car excitedly whispering that he was about to surprise his family with a new house.

Travis Scott 's 2016 was very kind to him, and as his career elevated to new heights, he chose Christmas Day to showcase he's also leveling up his generosity.

Upon the reveal of his incredible gift to his family, various members of the Scott family can be seen on video giving various reactions, full of tears, disbelief and excitement.

"Christmas lit!" the rapper says, at one point during the video clip.

Later elaborating on Twitter, Scott added, "Bought my fam a crib for Christmas. Use to sleep on floors. Now we walk on marble."

Absolutely incredible.



He also details how he had to hide the purchase from his family for two months while he worked on finishing up the inside. Needless to say, this is one Christmas he'll never forget.

Take a look at Travis Scott surprising his family with a life-changing gift in the footage below.