Fallen Dreamchasers Star Lil Snupe Honored With New Documentary

Now, three years after his fatality, a forthcoming documentary project pioneered by Snupe’s family and the Dreamchasers clique will continue the honor.

Since the untimely death of young rap star Lil Snupe, who glowed radiantly on the Dreamchasers roster, Meek Mill has paid homage to the 18-year-old rapper through numerous shout-outs and even a Dreamchasers 3 commemorative track .

A clip from the 2017-slated documentary dropped on Wednesday (Dec. 21) as well as Snupe’s 12-track 16 & Runnin’ Resurrected project, released on Dec. 12, building anticipation for the recollection of Snupe’s industry breakthrough and his Louisiana upbringing. Including hip-hop names such as C’Nyle, Money Bagz, Jemouri, and Radical, the project features a handful of rap heavyweights paying respects to young Snupe.

In April, Snupe's mother Denesha Chester sat down with XXL where we first learned of the documentary's content in the works. Born Addarren Ross, Snupe was fatally shot in the chest on June 20, 2013 reportedly after a video game betting dispute between him and 36-year-old Tony Holden. Snupe's mother revealed that though Holden was initially suspected of the shooting, an autopsy revealed that his bullet did not match those which had killed Snupe.

The Louisiana-native was widely known as Meek’s protégé, with his rap talents already landing him a signage to the Dreamchasers label before releasing a debut studio album. Thus, a documentary sharing the love and life of the “Meant 2 Be” rapper is long overdue.

"People come from dark sides of the streets and they have no hope and Snupe could have given them that hope that it doesn’t matter your background," "Mama Snupe" said. "Whatever you want to do, if you put God first you can make it."



Check out Snupe’s 16 & Runnin’ Resurrected tracks and the 22-minute clip from his upcoming documentary below.