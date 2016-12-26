Bet You Didn't Know George Michael Inspired This Comedy Television Favorite

However, music wasn’t the only entertainment entity that was graced with Michael’s widespread impact.

The legendary vocals of George Michael will be among the most dearly missed from the 53-year-old late pop artist , who largely influenced songwriting and the genre as a whole.

James Corden’s musical comedy hit show, Carpool Karaoke, was inspired by the “Freedom! '90” singer’s first appearance with the host on a 2011 Comic Relief skit—far before the idea of an actual show came about.

As with the premise of the now-coined Carpool Karaoke, Corden and Michael crooned along to the pop star’s smash Wham! hits during the skit, including “Freedom! '90” and “I’m Your Man,” according to Today. Four years later, Corden brought The Late Late Show segment to comedy light on CBS, which has since included artists like Bruno Mars, Adele, Mariah Carey and even First Lady Michelle Obama.

The show’s smash success has also seen viral nods from YouTube and inspired an Apple Music streaming service series based on Carpool Karaoke.

“I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember,” Corden penned via Twitter. “He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time.”

Ahead of his time, indeed.

See Corden’s respects for the late pop star below and the video that started it all below.