See Which Rap Icon Paid Troy Ave A Hospital Visit

And after a recent hospital visit from a fellow New York native and iconic rap heavyweight, his support system is even stronger.

After suffering a gun attack in which Troy Ave was shot twice while sitting in his Maserati on Christmas Day (Dec. 25), the Brooklyn rap star proved a strong will to live after driving himself to Brookdale Hospital.

Taking to his Instagram, Queens-native 50 Cent posted a photo of him and a visibly-recovering Troy as the two posed right from his hospital bed.

“Dope boy Troy all good,” 50 wrote in the flick’s caption. “Merry Christmas.”

The profound support from Fif comes as no surprise, since the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper has adamantly backed Troy since his first shooting incident in May. Welcoming him home via Instagram, Fif vouched for the rapper’s innocence following the New York City Irv Plaza shooting where Troy was arrested on gun charges and has since been released.

According to reports of the Christmas Day shooting, Troy was grazed in the head by one of the bullets and penetrated in the arm by another. He had reportedly been en route to visiting family in Brooklyn when he was attacked in his red Maserati.

Now that the “Chuck Norris” emcee is in stable condition, we’re sure fans are relieved to have a visual representation of just how speedily Troy is on his way to recovery.

Check out the flick from the two New York natives below.