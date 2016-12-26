#YESTOBLACK

That Ol’ Thang Back? Chris Brown Shoots His Shot at An Ex on Instagram

That Ol’ Thang Back? Chris Brown Shoots His Shot at An Ex on Instagram

He needs to be stopped.

Published 2 hours ago

Chris Brown never has any chill.

That’s why he decided to peep his ex-girlfriend’s Instagram page and leave a little comment for her in hopes she never forgets Breezy.

Karrueche Tran decided to post a sexy pic of herself wearing a Sade shirt and little on the lower half of her body. This apparently prompted CB to write in response, “Still want it,” followed by the wide-eye, side-eye emoji.

The Shaderoom captured everything and of course the fan comments were off the charts. One user said Brown had it, but “didn't know what to do with it.” Some were even urging the couple to get back together.

Karrueche didn’t respond to her ex’s thirsty post. Probably for the better. Check out what went down below.

👀👀👀 #ChrisBrown #Karrueche

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Written by Paul Meara

(Photo: Judy Eddy/WENN)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music