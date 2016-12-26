Trey Songz Was Reportedly Booted From a D.C. Hotel

However, after releasing an infuriated Snapchat video about his experience at the MGM, it looks like the R&B heartthrob was stormed out of the venue instead.

After the grand opening of D.C.’s MGM National Harbor hotel and casino on Dec. 8, a perfect storm of both excitement and traffic followed, and Virginia-native Trey Songz certainly didn’t count himself out of it.

According to the “Bottoms Up” singer, he and his crew was kicked out of the venue’s casino, though he doesn’t identify the reason why. And since Trey shared a blunt middle finger for law enforcement, it’s apparent that police were in on his removal, too.

“Hey, this is Trey Songz in D.C. with a special message for the f**king police,” he began. “F**k y’all! F**k the police, f**k the MGM, f**k all y’all!”

The Snapchat story goes on to show Trey and his crew hanging out in various spots in the MGM despite the reported request to leave, as Trey continues hurling fistfuls of verbal and literal middle fingers at the MGM. And the antagonism did not go unnoticed, as he adds that the MGM staff approached him and offered to resolve the incident and “accommodate” him given that he take the videos down.

It’s safe to say Mr. Steal Yo Girl was not accommodated.

Peep the video below.