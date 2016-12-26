Young Jeezy Reportedly Proposed To Mother Of His Child

Congratulations may be in order for Atlanta rap star Young Jeezy and the mother of his daughter, Mahi, after reports have surfaced that wedding bells are ringing for the pair.

The Shade Room has reported that Jeezy proposed to Mahi last week during a private dinner event, complete with a Range Rover and customized headrests. Bossip, however, adds that in addition to sharing their 2-year-old daughter, Amra Nor, they have reportedly been engaged for the past year. Though neither Jeezy nor Mahi have confirmed the news, the Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 rapper has definitely had an abundance of holiday cheer after hosting a gala for foster kids of his Atlanta hometown.

“Giving back is the most important aspect of my life,” he said. “It’s important to me that the less fortunate get opportunities to enjoy family time during holiday season. Some of these children don’t have biological families in their lives, so I decided long ago that I would open my arms and welcome them into my family: the Street Dreamz Foundation family.”

To much more family and a successful 2017, Jeezy!

Check out a photo of the two below.