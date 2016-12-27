And Now, a Message From Plies on When to Take Down Your Christmas Tree...

However, there is a deadline for those fancy “Chrima” trees, and the Florida rapper is strictly holding everyone to it.

Pastor Plies has no problem with the extension of Christmas cheer past Dec. 25.

“Ay listen,” Plies begins in the official Instagram video announcement. “Your official countdown starts right now for taking that godd*** Christmas tree down. You don’t get nothing but seven days. You ride it on out to New Years. But Jan. 1, that godd*** Christmas tree supposed to be down!”

He goes on to assert that by the national Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16, any Christmas trees still occupying living rooms are officially overdue. And just as Martin Luther King and Christmas trees don’t go together, the “Shawty” rap star affirms, neither does cupid and Christmas trees — nor Easter bunnies and Christmas trees.

“Nobody should be coming by your house in February on Valentine’s Day and that sh** still up,” he proclaims. “Nobody should be coming by your house on Easter and that sh** still up in your house.”

He also hilariously assures us that Santa Clause isn’t returning for any items he may have left either, so no excuse past New Year’s Day will be permissible.

In other words, Christmas time comes once a year and once a year only.

See Plies’s PSA for holiday hoarders below.