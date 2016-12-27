Are Future and Young Thug About to Drop a Joint Project?

But judging by Monday’s (Dec. 26) debatable social media hinting, the collaboration may already be in the works.

Ask any Atlanta trap music stan and they’ll probably tell you that a joint project from two of the territory’s rap star mainstays, Future and Young Thug , is long overdue.

After Thugger posted a tweet implying the collabo, it didn’t take long for fans of both parties to catch on to Future’s re-tweet of the telling statement.

“I think I’m putting [Future] down with my business,” the Jeffrey rapper tweeted.

But of course fans couldn’t quite make a mile from the 140-character inch from the two rappers, so they sought out confirmation elsewhere. According to a fan site, Kanye To The, a tweet from a reported close friend of 21 Savage endorsed the clues that a Fewtch and Thugger project was underway.

“Thug and Future new project sounds amazing by the way,” the supposed 21 Savage affiliate tweeted.

The reports have a pretty solid foundation, too, since the rap stars embarked on the recent HIHORSE’D tour together and have patched things up after their recent 2016 feud. Apologizing to the trap auto-tuner, Thugger posted a bro-mance photo of him and Future with a caption that read, "My brada, I'm sorry for the internet arguments!"

See what the duo may be up to in the teasing tweets below.