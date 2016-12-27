Are Future and Young Thug About to Drop a Joint Project?

Bruno Mars Just Wants You to Have a Good Time
We sit down with the pop music maven to figure out how you follow up one of the biggest hits of the past decade.
Ask any Atlanta trap music stan and they’ll probably tell you that a joint project from two of the territory’s rap star mainstays, Future and Young Thug, is long overdue.
But judging by Monday’s (Dec. 26) debatable social media hinting, the collaboration may already be in the works.
After Thugger posted a tweet implying the collabo, it didn’t take long for fans of both parties to catch on to Future’s re-tweet of the telling statement.
“I think I’m putting [Future] down with my business,” the Jeffrey rapper tweeted.
But of course fans couldn’t quite make a mile from the 140-character inch from the two rappers, so they sought out confirmation elsewhere. According to a fan site, Kanye To The, a tweet from a reported close friend of 21 Savage endorsed the clues that a Fewtch and Thugger project was underway.
“Thug and Future new project sounds amazing by the way,” the supposed 21 Savage affiliate tweeted.
The reports have a pretty solid foundation, too, since the rap stars embarked on the recent HIHORSE’D tour together and have patched things up after their recent 2016 feud. Apologizing to the trap auto-tuner, Thugger posted a bro-mance photo of him and Future with a caption that read, "My brada, I'm sorry for the internet arguments!"
See what the duo may be up to in the teasing tweets below.
I think I'm putting @1future down with my business ...— Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) December 27, 2016
Thug and Future new project sounds amazing by the way— bynoe (@eemoneee) December 24, 2016
(Photo: Thaddaeus McAdams/FilmMagic)
We sit down with the pop music maven to figure out how you follow up one of the biggest hits of the past decade.
Just because America loves 'Black Beatles' doesn't mean it loves Black skin.
COMMENTS