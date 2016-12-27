Freeway Pens Message to Fans Amid Kidney Disease Battle

And he’s reminding his fans never to allow life’s setbacks to battle with theirs either.

Roc-A-Fella Records OG and Philly’s honorable rap veteran Freeway is not letting his battle with kidney disease affect his happiness.



From his hospital bed, the “Roc the Mic” rapper poses for a flick during his dialysis treatment.

“Don't give up. There are too many nay-sayers out there who will try to discourage you,” he writes in the photo’s caption. “Don't listen to them. The only one who can make you give up is yourself.”

In 2015, Freeway was first diagnosed with kidney failure after being rushed to the hospital. Since the emergency visit, he has been openly honest about living with the disease and treatment. In an exclusive BET interview, Freeway recalled the frightening visit to the hospital where he says his doctor immediately urged him to go to the hospital only a day after his routine check-up.

“I was home lying in bed and I got a call from my primary care physician who told me to get to the closest emergency room because my levels were off,” he says. “My kidney functions were real low and everything was just out of whack. I didn’t know what it was. I was just in tears.”

We’re glad to see Free’s doing much better now.

Check out his high-spirited post and message for fans below.