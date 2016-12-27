No, Kodak Black Has Not Been Shot

Most recently, Kodak Black found himself a victim of the darker variety of unfortunate rumors, with false reports surfacing that he had been shot dead while in his hometown of Pompano Beach.

One of the sad truths about skyrocketing to a new level of fame is the inevitable fact that one will begin to have just as many rumors surrounding them as they do fans.

The false report began to circulate online yesterday (Dec. 26), just one day after fellow rapper Troy Ave was confirmed to have been shot twice.

To make matters worse and add fuel to the fire, a video clip from the alleged crime scene also began to circulate online, sending into a frenzy posting concerned tweets tagged with #PrayForKodak.

Especially considering the amount of talent 2016 took from us, the rumors the rapper had been shot dead triggered an intense and emotional reaction from fans.

Luckily, this time, the rumors were confirmed by his representatives that he is doing just fine.

See the tweet that started it all below.