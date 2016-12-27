See Which Rising Emcees Have Received a Blessing From Nas

Nas is a legend. Anyone who wants to argue such a claim will more than likely be met with an overwhelming amount of evidence proving any opposition is in poor taste. All that being said, in a world where co-signs appear to be handed out as mindlessly as a simple retweet, Nas is an emcee who's opinion on other rappers still holds some serious weight.

In a new sit-down with Revolt TV, the veteran rapper shared who in hip-hop he feels is helping to carry the torch forward, musically speaking.