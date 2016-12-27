Snoop Dogg Mourns The Loss of His Friend Ricky Harris

And while hip-hop paid their respects for Harris, Snoop Dogg has especially lamented the passing of his close friend and acting counterpart.

The death of venerated comedian and actor Ricky Harris on Monday (Dec. 26) has been another devastating loss in 2016.



In a series of Instagram posts, Snoop shared videos and photos of memorable moments with Harris, including warm, heartfelt messages in each one. From on-screen and off-screen bits of Snoop’s showbiz time spent with Harris, the posts capture just a few of the entertainer’s famed Hollywood roles.

“Well y’all, I lost one of my dear friends today: Ricky Harris,” Snoop tells the camera in the first video. “A lot of y’all may know him as a comedian, but he was a real dear friend of mine. Ricky Harris, rest in peace. Long Beach original.”

Harris acted alongside Snoop in the 2001 horror film Bones and partnered with Snoop during his Death Row Records days, offering his voice for several skits and appearing in numerous music videos with him—most notably, “Doggy Dogg World.” The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper also shares his native hometown of Long Beach with Harris, as both have embraced the California region throughout their respective careers.

“See you when I get there, like we used to do in church on the East side,” Snoop penned under a photo of Harris. “Tell Nate [Dogg] to hold my note.”

Our condolences are with the other close friends and family members of the late and great Ricky Harris.

Share moments with Snoop’s nostalgia and check out the Harris-assisted "Doggy Dogg World" music video below.