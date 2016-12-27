Troy Ave Left the Hospital With Two Bullets Still Inside of Him

Despite being shot twice in Brooklyn on Christmas Day (Dec. 25), Troy Ave is bravely biting both of the bullets only a day later.

Posting to his Instagram account on Monday (Dec. 26), the Brooklyn-born rap star shared a video of him leaving New York’s Brookdale hospital in nearly mint condition. Aside from the bandages wrapped across his head and his arm rested in a sling, Troy appears to be in high spirits as he exits the hospital and pens a hopeful message for fans.

“Shot in my head, shot in my back. God is great, your boy is back,” the “Chuck Norris” rapper wrote in the caption. “From the bottom of my heart, thank y’all for all the prayers.”

According to New York Daily News, Troy’s lawyer revealed that he left the hospital lodged with both bullets he was struck with from the Christmas Day attack: one in his head, and the other in his back. Apparently, that wasn’t enough to get him out of the hospital bed and back in action. He’s also been going hard on his promotion for the upcoming White Christmas 4 project, hashtagged at the end of his eager Instagram message, so fans can also expect new music sooner than later.

And after a visit from Queens rap heavyweight 50 Cent, the 31-year-old has more support than ever before.

Check out Troy’s exit from the Brooklyn hospital below.