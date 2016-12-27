Atlanta Rapper Shot Outside of Waffle House, Tweets 'God Made Me Bulletproof'

And considering that this isn’t the first gun attack he has survived, Mazi apparently believes one of those blessings is rather unique.

Atlanta rapper and Breadwinner’s Association signee Yung Mazi is counting his blessings instead of how many bulletproof vests he might need after reportedly being shot at a Buckhead Waffle House on Tuesday morning (Dec. 27).

In a now-deleted tweet posted from his hospital bed, Mazi accredited his survival of the shootout to his gift that “God made [him] bulletproof,” as the recent stint makes the third time he’s been on the receiving end of a bullet.

In 2015, Mazi was shot three times outside of another Atlanta restaurant, where thereafter he posted a photo and message to the gunmen from his hospital bed. Prior to that incident, Yung Mazi’s official website states that the rap star was shot five times on his hometown turf and left with temporary brain damage after one of the bullets penetrated his head. After the nearly-fatal shooting, Mazi admits that he had to relearn the most basic functions.

“When the bullet hit me in the head, it greatly affected me,” he said. “I had to learn how to read, write and speak all over again. I’m still not 100 percent right. I tried doing my daughter’s elementary school homework and it was hard. I couldn’t count money. My brother had to send text messages for me from my phone. It was deep.”

We wish Mazi another speedy recovery and safekeeping from here on out.

See the BWA rapper’s explanation on why he believes he’s being targeted below.